Spangenberg went 1-for-3 with his 13th home run of the season in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Spangenberg's bat has cooled off (3-for-20 over his last six games) after his unexpected power binge earlier this month, but he got back into the home run column Wednesday. The 26-year-old utility man has put together a strong season overall with a .273/.327/.433 slash line and modest power and steal contributions. Spangenberg's value is limited to deeper formats as a third baseman or outfielder, but his 13 homers and eight steals rank in the top-15 as a second baseman.