Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Clubs 13th homer Wednesday
Spangenberg went 1-for-3 with his 13th home run of the season in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Cardinals.
Spangenberg's bat has cooled off (3-for-20 over his last six games) after his unexpected power binge earlier this month, but he got back into the home run column Wednesday. The 26-year-old utility man has put together a strong season overall with a .273/.327/.433 slash line and modest power and steal contributions. Spangenberg's value is limited to deeper formats as a third baseman or outfielder, but his 13 homers and eight steals rank in the top-15 as a second baseman.
More News
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Another day, another homer•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Fills up stat sheet Monday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Goes deep twice Sunday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Takes seat Monday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Continues hot stretch with homer•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...