Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Collects two hits in start Saturday
Spangenberg went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs scored in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Rockies.
Spangenberg has now started consecutive games at the hot corner after giving way to Christian Villanueva on Wednesday and Thursday. What appeared to be a changing of the guard has simply become a straight platoon situation. The 26-year-old should see a couple more starts with the Padres' scheduled to face righties in their next two contests.
