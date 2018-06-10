Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Could be settling into platoon at third
Spangenberg started at third base and went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Marlins.
Spangenberg has started four of the Padres' last six contests, and he even entered Friday's game in place of Christian Villanueva once the left-handed starter was lifted. The latter's recent struggles at the plate have opened up this opportunity for Spangenberg, and he has responded with seven hits, two homers and a steal over that six-game span. If this platoon sticks, the 27-year-old would gain deep and NL-only value as a source of light pop and speed.
