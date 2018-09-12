Spangenberg is the leading candidate to take over at second base with rookie Luis Urias (hamstring) likely done for the season, MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reports.

Urias had to be helped off the field after injuring his hamstring in the eighth inning of Tuesday's win over the Mariners. After the game, manager Andy Green said that it is "doubtful" that the rookie returns over the final weeks of the 2018 season. Spangenberg replaced Urias defensively, and could see the majority of starts at the keystone down the stretch. The utility man has slashed .234/.295/.374 with seven homers and six steals over 292 plate appearances this year.