Spangenberg jammed his wrist over the weekend and won't play in games for a bit, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear exactly how the injury came to be, but it doesn't seem like an issue that will keep him out of commission for too long. However, wrist injuries can be troublesome for hitters if they linger, so this situation is worth monitoring over the course of spring training. Consider Spangenberg day-to-day for the time being with the expectation of a return within the next week or two.