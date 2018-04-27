Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Demoted to minors
Spangenberg was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.
Spangenberg logged time at second base, third base and in left field, but his positional versatility wasn't enough to overcome his lowly .196 batting average in 56 at-bats. He'll head back to the minors to get back on track at the plate, allowing Eric Hosmer to return from the family medical leave list in a corresponding move.
