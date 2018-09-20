Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Doubles in win
Spangenberg started at second base and went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Giants.
Spangenberg had fallen out of favor to rookie Javy Guerra at the keystone last weekend, but he returned to the lineup after getting a rare start at third base Tuesday. The Padres will likely deploy a rotation at second base between Spangenberg, Guerra and Jose Pirela over the final week and a half of the season.
