Spangenberg had himself a day at the plate Monday, going 3-for-3 with a walk, a home run, a stolen base and a trio of runs scored in a 7-4 win over the Phillies.

Monday's outburst followed a two-homer performance Sunday, bringing Spangenberg's home run and stolen base totals up to 11 and seven respectively on the season. Throw in a solid .278 batting average and we are finally seeing the 2011 first-round pick round into form in his age-26 season. Spangenberg has a firm grasp on the Padres' third base job, but his true value comes in fantasy leagues where he retained his second base eligibility.