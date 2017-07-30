Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Gets day off Sunday
Spangenberg is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Spangenberg will get the day off after starting each of the team's previous 14 contests. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a productive month of July in which he hit .309 with four homers and 14 RBI. Yangervis Solarte will return from the DL and draw the start at third base in Spangenberg's stead, with Carlos Asuaje manning the keystone.
