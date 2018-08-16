Spangenberg went 1-for-1 with a solo home run and two walks in Wednesday's loss to the Angels.

Spangenberg knotted up the score late with his two-out homer in the seventh inning, but the bullpen faltered in the ninth in the 3-2 loss. The 27-year-old is slashing just .251/.300/.410 on the season, but he's now hitting .406 with five extra-base hits over 32 at-bats since the start of August.