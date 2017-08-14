Spangenberg went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in a 6-4 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

Spangenberg extended his modest five-game hit streak in extraordinary fashion by reaching double-digit homers for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old has firm grasp on the Padres' third base job and has provided deep-league fantasy value as a middle infielder with 10 home runs, six stolen and a .271 batting average through 90 games. It is worth noting that Spangenberg batted second in the lineup Sunday, a role that would boost his run-scoring potential if he were to stick there going forward.