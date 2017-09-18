Play

Spangenberg is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Spangenberg will get the day off after starting seven straight games for the Padres, going just 3-for-25 (.120) over that stretch. Christian Villanueva will draw his first major-league start in his stead, batting sixth.

