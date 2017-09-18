Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Heads to bench Monday
Spangenberg is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Spangenberg will get the day off after starting seven straight games for the Padres, going just 3-for-25 (.120) over that stretch. Christian Villanueva will draw his first major-league start in his stead, batting sixth.
