Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Heads to bench Thursday
Spangenberg is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.
Spangenberg will head to the bench for a second straight contest, and the third time in four games, as the Padres continue to give Christian Villanueva looks at third base. With Spangenberg riding the pine, Villanueva will bat sixth and man the hot corner.
