Spangenberg is not in the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

With southpaw Robbie Ray taking the mound for Arizona, Spangenberg will head to the bench to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup. Unless he makes a pinch-hit appearance, the infielder will finish the season with a career-worst .656 OPS. Jose Pirela will fill in for him at second base Sunday.

