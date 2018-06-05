Spangenberg started at third base and went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two RBI and a pair of runs scored in Monday's win over Atlanta.

Spangenberg got the start at the hot corner in place of the injured Christian Villanueva (ankle), and he responded with his second homer in as many days. The latter is only dealing with a bruise, so he shouldn't remain out for very long. Once Villanueva returns, Spangenberg will settle back into his backup utility role, so fantasy owners shouldn't overreact to this brief outburst of power.