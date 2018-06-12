Spangenberg started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and his sixth home run of the season in Monday's loss to the Cardinals.

Spangenberg had been eating into Christian Villanueva's playing time at the hot corner over the past week, but both players were able to start Monday's game with Jose Pirela getting the day off. Spangenberg certainly seems like the hotter option of the two third-base options right now, as he is batting .333 (8-for-24) with two triples, three homers, six RBI and a stolen base over his last seven contests. The Padres have four more right-handed starts on the docket, so expect the left-handed bat to get a healthy look somewhere in the lineup based on his recent offensive surge.