The Padres recalled Spangenberg from Triple-A El Paso ahead of Sunday's doubleheader with the Phillies.

Though he's primarily played second or third base during his MLB career, Spangenberg is capable of manning left field, giving the Padres some temporary coverage there while Manuel Margot is day-to-day with a wrist injury. That being said, Spangenberg won't be in line for steady at-bats, as Hunter Renfroe looks like the first option to fill in as a starter in the outfield until Margot is deemed ready to go. Spangenberg will instead act as a lightly used utility man, with most of his plate appearances coming against right-handed pitching.

More News
Our Latest Stories