Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Moves up to majors
The Padres recalled Spangenberg from Triple-A El Paso ahead of Sunday's doubleheader with the Phillies.
Though he's primarily played second or third base during his MLB career, Spangenberg is capable of manning left field, giving the Padres some temporary coverage there while Manuel Margot is day-to-day with a wrist injury. That being said, Spangenberg won't be in line for steady at-bats, as Hunter Renfroe looks like the first option to fill in as a starter in the outfield until Margot is deemed ready to go. Spangenberg will instead act as a lightly used utility man, with most of his plate appearances coming against right-handed pitching.
More News
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Starts against righty Sunday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Homers in start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...