Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Nabs sixth steal
Spangenberg started at second base and went 0-for-1 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's win over Philadelphia.
Spangenberg has now started six consecutive contests, and has clearly become the Padres' primary option at the keystone after Carlos Asuaje and Jose Pirela faltered in the role. The 27-year-old is slashing .297/.381/.405 since being called up July 22, and he can provide light power and speed (six homers and six steals in 239 plate appearances) with regular playing time.
