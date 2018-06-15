Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Not in Friday's lineup
Spangenberg is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Braves.
Spangenberg started the previous four games and is 12-for-36 over his last 10 games with three home runs and two triples. Christian Villanueva will get the start at third base with Jose Pirela at second base Friday.
