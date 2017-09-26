Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Not part of Tuesday's lineup
Spangenberg is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
Spangenberg will be held out Tuesday after making four straight starts with the Padres going exclusively with right-handed hitters in the lineup against Dodgers lefty Alex Wood.
