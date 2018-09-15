Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Out again Saturday
Spangenberg is out of the lineup for the second straight day Saturday against the Rangers.
Spangenberg was thought to have the inside track on the second base job once Luis Urias pulled his hamstring Tuesday, but that hasn't been the case so far. Freddy Galvis will slide over to second Saturday, with Javy Guerra starting at shortstop.
