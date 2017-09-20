Play

Spangenberg is not in the starting nine for Wednesday's game against Arizona.

Spangenberg retreats to the bench for the second time this series as Christian Villanueva draws another start at the hot corner. Since Sept. 4, Spangenberg is hitting just .128/.227/.154 with one extra-base hit and 13 strikeouts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast