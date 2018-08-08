Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Reaches base three times
Spangenberg went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's win over Milwaukee.
Spangenberg appears to be on the strong side of a platoon at second base after starting two of the Friars' last three contests. The 27-year-old has shown an ability to provide light power and speed with regular playing time, as evidenced by the 13 homers and 11 steals he posted over 486 plate appearances last season.
