Spangenberg was recalled from Triple-A El-Paso on Saturday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

Spangenberg was hitting just .196/.237/.357 for the Padres before being sent to the minors in late April. He fared much better in Triple-A, posting a .293/.328/.534 line over 13 games. He'll replace Chase Headley, who was designated for a assignment.

