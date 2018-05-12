Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Returns to majors
Spangenberg was recalled from Triple-A El-Paso on Saturday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
Spangenberg was hitting just .196/.237/.357 for the Padres before being sent to the minors in late April. He fared much better in Triple-A, posting a .293/.328/.534 line over 13 games. He'll replace Chase Headley, who was designated for a assignment.
More News
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Demoted to minors•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Starts in left versus righty•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Smacks two-run homer•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Close second in job battle•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Confirms health with home run•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Day-to-day with jammed wrist•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...