Spangenberg was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Spangenberg will head to the minors after struggling at the dish through 65 games in 2018. He's batting just .232 with six home runs and 17 RBI. In corresponding moves, Walker Lockett and Phil Maton were recalled from Triple-A.

