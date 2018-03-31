Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Smacks two-run homer
Spangenberg went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and reached base on a hit by pitch in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Brewers.
Though Carlos Asuaje garnered the Opening Day nod at the keystone, Spangenberg's entry into the lineup a day later against a right-handed starter (Jhoulys Chacin) suggests that both second baseman could be in store for at least semi-regular at-bats. After submitting a double-digit home run and steal campaign in 2017, Spangenberg seemingly has the greater fantasy upside of the two, though his higher strikeout rate probably makes him more of a batting-average risk than Asuaje.
