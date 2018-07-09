Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Starts against righty Sunday
Spangenberg started at third base and went 1-for-7 with four strikeouts in Sunday's 16-inning win over Arizona.
Spangenberg returned to the lineup after retreating to the bench against a southpaw Saturday. This has generally been the case over the past couple of weeks, placing the 27-year-old on the strong side of a platoon at the hot corner with Christian Villanueva. Spangenberg is slashing a mediocre .232/.264/.378 through 195 plate appearances, but his light power (six homers) and speed (five steals) could intrigue NL-only fantasy owners as long as he continues to play against right-handed starters.
