Spangenberg started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and a pair of runs scored in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Giants.

With the Padres' starting outfield banged up, Spangenberg was called upon to start against the right-handed Tyler Beede. The 27-year-old began the year in a backup role, but he has now started four of San Diego's last five contests. Two lefties are on the docket for Monday and Tuesday, so Spangenberg is likely to retreat to the bench in favor of Hunter Renfroe, but he should log starts against righties in the interim until either Manuel Margot (ribs) or Wil Myers (arm) return.