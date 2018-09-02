Spangenberg is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.

Spangenberg hasn't started any of the Padres' last six games and isn't in line to recapture an everyday role following the recent promotion of second-base prospect Luis Urias. Even if Urias hadn't been summoned from Triple-A El Paso until 2019, Spangenberg might have ceded at-bats to Jose Pirela or Carlos Asuaje over the final few weeks of the season. Dating back to Aug. 15, Spangenberg has recorded only five hits in 31 at-bats, dropping his season average to .237.