Padres manager Andy Green said that Spangenberg will battle Carlos Asuaje for the everyday role at second base in spring training

Playing time was plentiful for both Asuaje and Spangenberg in the second half of last season while the latter logged most of his appearances at the hot corner, but the Padres' offseason pickup of Chase Headley appears to have closed an avenue to everyday at-bats at third base. With 13 home runs and 11 steals in less than 500 plate appearances last season, Spangenberg was a more fantasy-friendly option than Asauje, though the 26-year-old's inferior plate discipline occasionally made him more slump-prone. No matter who ends up coming away with the primary gig at the keystone, there's a decent chance Spangenberg and Asuaje are on the bench versus same-handed pitching after both sported sub-.200 averages against lefties last season. The versatile Jose Pirela could be the main beneficiary of added playing time at second base in those scenarios.