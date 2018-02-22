Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Will compete for second-base gig
Padres manager Andy Green said that Spangenberg will battle Carlos Asuaje for the everyday role at second base in spring training
Playing time was plentiful for both Asuaje and Spangenberg in the second half of last season while the latter logged most of his appearances at the hot corner, but the Padres' offseason pickup of Chase Headley appears to have closed an avenue to everyday at-bats at third base. With 13 home runs and 11 steals in less than 500 plate appearances last season, Spangenberg was a more fantasy-friendly option than Asauje, though the 26-year-old's inferior plate discipline occasionally made him more slump-prone. No matter who ends up coming away with the primary gig at the keystone, there's a decent chance Spangenberg and Asuaje are on the bench versus same-handed pitching after both sported sub-.200 averages against lefties last season. The versatile Jose Pirela could be the main beneficiary of added playing time at second base in those scenarios.
More News
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Avoids arbitration with Padres•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Held out Wednesday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Not part of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Collects two hits in start Saturday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...