Stammen (0-1) allowed one run on two hits (one home run) and struck out two over 1.1 innings as he was handed the loss against the Giants on Monday. He did also have a base knock of his own in his lone at-bat of the night.

Stammen retired the first four batters he faced before serving up a pinch-hit home run to Mike Yastrzemski in the seventh that put the Giants up 3-2. The long ball would end up being the difference in the game as the 37-year-old was handed his first loss of the season. Stammen has struggled in both of his outings thus far as he's given up five hits (two home runs) and three runs in 3.1 innings of work.