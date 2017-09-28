Padres' Craig Stammen: Continues dominant September
Stammen worked around a single to complete a scoreless frame in Wednesday's 10-0 loss to the Dodgers.
On a night of few positives for the Padres, Stammen lowered his September ERA to 0.96 over 10 appearances. The 33-year-old was picked up off the scrap heap during spring training, but he worked his way into a late-inning role after posting a 3.06 ERA and 8.4 K/9 over 79.1 innings. It's unclear what role -- if any -- the veteran will play in San Diego's youth movement next season, but Stammen has certainly proved that he can still get the job done in the majors.
