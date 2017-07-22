Stammen is day-to-day with a hamstring strain, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Stammen looked fine in Friday night's contest with San Francisco, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings and recording two strikeouts, but something appears to be bothering him nonetheless. The team may give him a couple days of rest prior to the beginning of next Monday's home stand, though he's mainly been used exclusively in low-leverage situations.