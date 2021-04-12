Stammen (1-1) allowed a hit and a walk through 3.1 innings Sunday, striking out three and earning the win over Texas.

Stammen came into the game in the first inning after starter Adrian Morejon left with an elbow/forearm strain. He set the tone for the Padres' seven-pitcher shutout with his 3.1 innings of work, never allowing a runner past first base. The 37-year-old is stashed deep in the bullpen but could see some long relief outings when needed.