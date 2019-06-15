Stammen (5-3) picked up the win Friday against the Rockies after tossing a scoreless inning, allowing one hit while striking out two.

Stammen came into the 11th inning with the game tied, 11-11, and managed to keep the Rockies from scoring. The Padres took advantage by tacking on five runs in the 12th inning to gift Stammen with the win. The right-hander has struggled a bit lately in the setup role, compiling a 4.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 26:3 K:BB over 33 appearances.