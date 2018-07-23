Stammen tossed a scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

Stammen has been one of the Friars' more-reliable relievers this season, but he will elevate to the club's primary setup man following former closer Brad Hand's trade to Cleveland over the All-Star break. Stammen owns a 2.85 ERA and a sparkling 5.9 K/BB ratio over 47.1 innings this year, and he will receive more opportunities to build on his 14 holds following the promotion in the bullpen.