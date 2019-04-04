Padres' Craig Stammen: Gets hold in win
Stammen threw two scoreless innings against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, allowing one hit, striking out two and walking none in the Padres' 4-1 win.
Stammen is off to a great start, as he has yet to give up a run over 4.1 innings coming off his strong Wednesday effort. He posted a 2.73 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 79 innings while racking up 23 holds in the setup role for the Padres last year, and he looks set to act as the go-option in front of closer Kirby Yates again this season.
