Stammen (3-1) blew the save but ended up with the win, giving up one earned run on one hit in his one inning of work in the Padres' 4-3 win over the Nationals on Friday. He didn't record a strikeout or a walk.

Stammen was tagged with the blown save after giving up a game-tying solo homer to Carter Kieboom, but he wound getting his third win of the season after Hunter Renfroe came through with a go-ahead homer in the ninth. Despite two blown saves to his name, the 35-year-old righty is doing good work out of the Padres' bullpen so far this season, as he's racked up eight holds to go along with a 3.00 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP and an 11:1 K:BB over 15 innings.