Padres' Craig Stammen: Grabs third save
Stammen gave up a hit and two walks in 1.1 scoreless innings while striking out one to record his third save of the season in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Brewers.
With Kirby Yates having pitched on three straight days and four of the last five, the Padres closer got the day off and left ninth-inning duties to Stammen, who got the job done despite issuing multiple free passes for the first time all year. The veteran setup man now sports a 3.79 ERA and 29:5 K:BB through 38 innings, and Stammen has five wins and 16 holds to go along with his saves.
