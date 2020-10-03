Stammen tossed 1.2 scoreless innings Friday in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals but didn't factor into the decision. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out zero.

Stammen pitched well as the opener during Friday's decisive matchup, but he was still removed early as the Padres used nine pitchers to secure the win. Mike Clevinger (elbow) and Dinelson Lamet (biceps) could return to action for the NLDS against the Dodgers, and Stammen would likely be moved to the bullpen if they're available.