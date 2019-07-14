Stammen allowed one run on two hits, taking his seventh blown save of the year in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Braves.

Stammen allowed a game-tying solo home run to Ronald Acuna in the seventh inning of Saturday's contest. Stammen's seven blown saves dubiously lead the majors in that category. He has a serviceable 3.94 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 48 innings this season, having accumulated four saves and 19 holds as a regular set-up man to closer Kirby Yates. Stammen had only blown nine saves in his previous nine seasons, with five of them coming last year.