Stammen was removed from a Cactus League appearance Friday against the Royals due to an apparent injury, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hopefully it's not a recurrence of shoulder inflammation, which is what prompted his 60-day IL stay in the second half last season. The 39-year-old reliever re-signed with the Padres this winter on a minor-league contract with an invitation to major-league spring training.