Stammen has allowed only one run on three hits across 7.2 innings this spring while posting a 4:3 K:BB.

The veteran reliever struggled with a career-worst 5.63 ERA last season, though his 3.36 FIP suggests that he dealt some bad luck in the abbreviated campaign. Stammen isn't an appealing fantasy option but should serve as an important stabilizing presence in the middle of the Padres' bullpen.