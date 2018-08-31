Stammen could be called upon to serve as San Diego's ninth-inning man while Kirby Yates (bereavement) is away from the team.

Yates was placed on the bereavement list prior to Friday's game, which means he will miss at least three games and could be away from the club for up to seven contests. On the year, Stammen has logged a 2.55 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 74 strikeouts in 67 innings of work, but he's only accumulated one save in his nine-year career.