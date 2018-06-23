Padres' Craig Stammen: Nabs 13th hold
Stammen recorded one out after allowing a hit and a walk in Friday's 6-2 win over the Giants.
Stammen got into a bit of hot water before recording the final out in the seventh inning, but he got the job done for his 13th hold of the season. The 34-year-old has been an essential part of the Padres' loaded back end of the bullpen, posting a 2.02 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 5.6 K/BB ratio over 35.2 innings this season.
