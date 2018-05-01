Stammen gave up a hit and recorded one out for his fifth hold of the season Monday against the Giants.

Stammen has been a diamond in the rough for the Padres after making the club as a non-roster invite in 2017 (3.14 ERA in 80.1 innings). The 34-year-old has carried over that success into this season, posting a 2.57 ERA with 14 strikeouts and five holds over 14 innings. He and Kirby Yates have become manager Andy Green's go-to guys in late innings to bridge the gap to closer Brad Hand, making Stammen a solid option in holds leagues.