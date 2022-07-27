Stammen (shoulder) disclosed Monday that he hasn't resumed throwing since landing on the injured list July 9, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Stammen indicated that he doesn't think he'll be shut down for the season in what could be the final campaign of the 38-year-old's career, but he won't have a clear timeline for a return until he begins a throwing progression. Even if he's able to start playing catch within the next few days, Stammen will likely need at least two weeks to get ramped back up before the Padres are comfortable bringing him back from the 15-day injured list.