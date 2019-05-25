Stammen picked up the save by striking out one over a scoreless ninth inning Friday night against the Blue Jays.

Stammen struck out the first batter of the inning and drilled the second hitter before managing to record the final two outs of the ballgame. He threw nine of 13 pitches for strikes on the way to a save. Though Kirby Yates is the obvious closer for the Padres, Stammen has proven himself worthy of save opportunities on nights when Yates is unavailable.