Stammen will be the first pitcher for the Padres in Game 3 of the Wild Card Round against the Cardinals on Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Stammen will almost certainly be an opener rather than a true starter, as he's yet to throw more than two innings in an appearance this season and hasn't started a game since 2010. The Padres used eight pitchers in Game 1 on Wednesday and nine in Game 2 on Thursday, so frequent pitching changes will certainly be nothing new for manager Jayce Tingler.