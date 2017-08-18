Padres' Craig Stammen: Performs well against former club
Stammen fired a pair of scoreless innings while striking out two in Thursday's loss to the Nationals.
The 33-year-old has been solid in a long relief role for the Friars this season after being plucked off the scrap heap during spring training. Stammen has posted a 3.68 ERA with an 8.2 K/9 over 63.2 innings.
